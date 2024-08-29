MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Joe Root hits fifty to lift England out of trouble

ENG vs SL: Follow LIVE coverage from Day 1 of the second Test between England and Sri Lanka being played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

Updated : Aug 29, 2024 19:34 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England batter Joe Root in action.
England batter Joe Root in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
England batter Joe Root in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Follow Sportstar’s LIVE coverage from Day 1 of the second Test between England and Sri Lanka being played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

Playing XIs

England playing XI: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook (vice-captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Shoaib Bashir.

Sri Lanka playing XI: Dhananjaya De Silva (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake.

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
