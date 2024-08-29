MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Historic rivals Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade win playoffs to qualify for Champions League

On Wednesday, Dinamo beat Qarabag 2-0 in Azerbaijan to win 5-0 on aggregate score, and Red Star overturned a 2-1 deficit from the first leg against Bodo/Glimt with a 2-0 win in Belgrade.

Published : Aug 29, 2024 08:44 IST , MONACO - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Red Star’s Uros Spajic (L), Dalcio Gomes and Peter Olayinka (R) celebrate their victory at the Champions League play-off second leg match against Bodo Glimt.
Red Star’s Uros Spajic (L), Dalcio Gomes and Peter Olayinka (R) celebrate their victory at the Champions League play-off second leg match against Bodo Glimt. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Red Star’s Uros Spajic (L), Dalcio Gomes and Peter Olayinka (R) celebrate their victory at the Champions League play-off second leg match against Bodo Glimt. | Photo Credit: AP

Historic rivals Dinamo Zagreb and Red Star Belgrade won their Champions League qualifying playoffs on Wednesday and can now be drawn to meet for the first time in 33 years.

Dinamo and Red Star last played each other in May 1991 in the Yugoslavian league that started to break up after that season as ethnic tensions moved toward war in the Balkans. One year earlier, their match in Zagreb saw violent clashes in the stadium.

On Wednesday, Dinamo beat Qarabag 2-0 in Azerbaijan to win 5-0 on aggregate score, and Red Star overturned a 2-1 deficit from the first leg against Bodo/Glimt with a 2-0 win in Belgrade.

Dinamo and Red Star were joined by Lille and Slovan Bratislava completing the 36-team Champions League lineup in the draw on Thursday for the new format league phase that starts next month.

Lille won 3-2 on aggregate against Slavia Prague, despite losing 2-1 in the Czech capital, and Slovan won 3-2 on the night and 4-3 on aggregate score against Midtjylland.

In Thursday’s draw, Dinamo and Red Star will be in the pot of third-seeded teams who can be paired to play each other once.

The Champions League has abolished the traditional group phase and will now have an opening stage of a single league standings to decide which teams advance to the knockout rounds starting in February.

Each of the 36 teams will play eight games against eight different opponents, with four at home and four away.

The top eight in the standings in January advance directly to the round of 16. The teams ranked Nos. 9-16 are drawn to face teams Nos. 17-24 in two-leg knockout playoffs to join the last 16. The bottom 12 teams are eliminated.

Seedings
Pot 1: Real Madrid (Spain), Manchester City (England), Bayern Munich (Germany), Paris Saint-Germain (France), Liverpool (England), Inter Milan (Italy), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Leipzig (Germany), Barcelona (Spain).
Pot 2: Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), Atlético Madrid (Spain), Atalanta (Italy), Juventus (Italy), Benfica (Portugal), Arsenal (England), Club Brugge (Belgium), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), AC Milan (Italy).
Pot 3: Feyenoord (Netherlands), Sporting Lisbon (Portugal), PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia), Salzburg (Austria), Lille (France), Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), Young Boys (Switzerland), Celtic (Scotland).
Pot 4: Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia), Monaco (France), Sparta Prague (Czech Republic), Aston Villa (England), Bologna (Italy), Girona (Spain), Stuttgart (Germany), Sturm Graz (Austria), Brest (France).

Related Topics

Dinamo Zagreb /

Red Star Belgrade /

Champions League /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Historic rivals Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade win playoffs to qualify for Champions League
    AFP
  2. Messi returns to practice with Inter Miami in limited capacity after ankle injury
    Reuters
  3. Czech MotoGP to return in 2025 after four-year absence
    AFP
  4. German Cup 2024-25: Leverkusen starts title defence with meagre 1-0 win over fourth-tier team Jena
    AP
  5. UEFA Champions League draw: All you need to know about UCL 2024-25 draw, groups, format, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Historic rivals Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade win playoffs to qualify for Champions League
    AFP
  2. UEFA Champions League draw: All you need to know about UCL 2024-25 draw, groups, format, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. UCL 2024-25 draw: UEFA Champions League new format explained; How will the 36-team league stage work?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo to get special award during UEFA Champions League 2024-25 draw
    Team Sportstar
  5. UCL playoffs: Young Boys ousts Galatasaray, Salzburg qualifies for new-look UEFA Champions League
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Historic rivals Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade win playoffs to qualify for Champions League
    AFP
  2. Messi returns to practice with Inter Miami in limited capacity after ankle injury
    Reuters
  3. Czech MotoGP to return in 2025 after four-year absence
    AFP
  4. German Cup 2024-25: Leverkusen starts title defence with meagre 1-0 win over fourth-tier team Jena
    AP
  5. UEFA Champions League draw: All you need to know about UCL 2024-25 draw, groups, format, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment