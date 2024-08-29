MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lille qualifies for Champions League despite second-leg Slavia Prague loss

Coming into the return leg with a 2-0 cushion from the home game, Lille went behind five minutes into the game when midfielder Christos Zafeiris gave Slavia the lead with a first-time finish.

Published : Aug 29, 2024 08:51 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Lille’s Benjamin Andre and Slavia Prague’s Lukas Provod vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League qualification second-leg play-off match.
Lille’s Benjamin Andre and Slavia Prague’s Lukas Provod vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League qualification second-leg play-off match. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Lille’s Benjamin Andre and Slavia Prague’s Lukas Provod vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League qualification second-leg play-off match. | Photo Credit: AFP

Lille qualified for the league phase of the Champions League despite a 2-1 loss at Slavia Prague in the second leg of its playoff on Wednesday, advancing with a 3-2 aggregate win.

Red Star Belgrade, Slovak champions Slovan Bratislava and Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb also booked their spots in the league-phase draw.

Coming into the return leg with a 2-0 cushion from the home game, Lille went behind five minutes into the game when midfielder Christos Zafeiris gave Slavia the lead with a first-time finish.

Lille winger Edon Zhegrova levelled in the second half before substitute Ivan Schranz restored the lead for the Czechs in the 84th minute.

Lille last secured Champions League football in 2021-22, when they repeated their best finish in the competition by reaching the last 16.

Red Star Belgrade, European champions in 1991, beat Norway’s Bodo/Glimt 2-0 to overturn a first-leg deficit and qualify with a 3-2 aggregate win.

Bodo/Glimt edged Red Star 2-1 in Norway last week but forward Bruno Duarte levelled the tie 26 minutes into the second leg from the penalty spot.

Captain Uros Spajic added the second goal for Red Star just before the hour mark with a header, denying the three-times Norwegian champions their Champions League debut.

Slovak champions Slovan Bratislava beat Denmark’s Midtjylland 3-2 to advance following last week’s draw.

After the two sides played out a 1-1 stalemate in Denmark, first-half goals from Bratislava’s Marko Tolic and Midtjylland’s Aral Simsir saw them level at halftime in the second leg.

Forward Franculino Dju gave the Danish champions the lead five minutes after the restart, then Tolic struck again for Bratislava in the 82nd minute and Tigran Barseghyan sealed the win four minutes later.

Bratislava advanced to Europe’s elite club competition for the first time since the 1992-93 season.

Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb won 2-0 at Azerbaijan’s Qarabag earlier on Wednesday to qualify with a 5-0 aggregate victory.

Dinamo forward Marko Pjaca opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with an individual effort from just outside the box before Qarabag defender Matheus Silva netted an own goal after the break.

Dinamo triumphed 3-0 in their home leg last week with another opener from Pjaca and a late double from substitute Sandro Kulenovic, in what was the first game between the clubs.

Switzerland’s Young Boys, Czech champions Sparta Prague and RB Salzburg sealed their qualification on Tuesday.

The 2024-25 Champions League league-phase draw will be held on Thursday with games starting on September 17. 

Related Topics

Champions League /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

Lille /

Slavia Prague

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lille qualifies for Champions League despite second-leg Slavia Prague loss
    Reuters
  2. Historic rivals Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade win playoffs to qualify for Champions League
    AFP
  3. Messi returns to practice with Inter Miami in limited capacity after ankle injury
    Reuters
  4. Czech MotoGP to return in 2025 after four-year absence
    AFP
  5. German Cup 2024-25: Leverkusen starts title defence with meagre 1-0 win over fourth-tier team Jena
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Lille qualifies for Champions League despite second-leg Slavia Prague loss
    Reuters
  2. Historic rivals Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade win playoffs to qualify for Champions League
    AFP
  3. UEFA Champions League draw: All you need to know about UCL 2024-25 draw, groups, format, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. UCL 2024-25 draw: UEFA Champions League new format explained; How will the 36-team league stage work?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo to get special award during UEFA Champions League 2024-25 draw
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lille qualifies for Champions League despite second-leg Slavia Prague loss
    Reuters
  2. Historic rivals Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade win playoffs to qualify for Champions League
    AFP
  3. Messi returns to practice with Inter Miami in limited capacity after ankle injury
    Reuters
  4. Czech MotoGP to return in 2025 after four-year absence
    AFP
  5. German Cup 2024-25: Leverkusen starts title defence with meagre 1-0 win over fourth-tier team Jena
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment