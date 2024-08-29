MagazineBuy Print

UCL 2024-25: List of teams making debut in this edition of the Champions League

This edition will no longer have a group stage but a revamped format which will see the number of teams participating increase from 32 to 36.

Published : Aug 29, 2024 15:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Photo: The UEFA Champions League trophy of 2023-24 season.
Representative Photo: The UEFA Champions League trophy of 2023-24 season. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Representative Photo: The UEFA Champions League trophy of 2023-24 season. | Photo Credit: AFP

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 draw is set to commence on August 29, Thursday at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

This edition will no longer have a group stage but a revamped format which will see the number of teams participating increase from 32 to 36.  All 36 clubs will participate in a single league phase, instead of the previous group stage format where 32 participants are divided into eight groups of four.

Here are the clubs making their debuts in the Champions League since the competition’s inception in 1992:

1) Girona

2) Aston Villa

3) Bologna

4) Stade Brestois 29

5) Slovan Bratislava

