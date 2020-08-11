Football Football Scottish Premiership at risk of shutdown after player breaks quarantine Bolingoli, 25, played in Celtic's 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock on Sunday without quarantining after his return from Spain. Reuters Scottish Premiership at risk of shutdown after player breaks quarantine Celtic 11 August, 2020 15:37 IST Bolingoli issued an apology, saying he was guilty of an error in judgement, while Celtic confirmed it would launch an investigation. - Getty Images / Representative Photo Reuters Scottish Premiership at risk of shutdown after player breaks quarantine Celtic 11 August, 2020 15:37 IST Scotland's government has warned that it could halt the new Premiership football season after Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli violated quarantine regulations.Bolingoli, 25, played in Celtic's 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock on Sunday without quarantining after his return from Spain.The Belgian defender issued an apology, saying he was guilty of an error in judgement, while Celtic confirmed it would launch an investigation.READ | Quarantine waived for traveling South American football teams “We are currently in discussion with the club and football governing bodies to establish the facts,” the Scottish government said in a statement on Tuesday.“If confirmed as another serious incident within Scottish football, where protocols have been breached at the risk of wider public health, then the Scottish government will have little choice but to consider whether a pause is now needed in the resumption of the game in Scotland.”Aberdeen's Premiership match against St Johnstone was postponed on Friday after two of its players tested positive for COVID-19, with six others self-isolating. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos