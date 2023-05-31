Football

PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico remains in stable condition after horse accident in Spain

SEVILLE 31 May, 2023 01:49 IST
Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico remained in stable condition with a head injury after being hit by a horse in Spain last weekend, his wife said on Tuesday.

Alba Silva spoke briefly to Spanish media outside of the hospital where Rico was in an intensive care unit on Sunday. She did not give any other information about her husband’s condition.

His representatives had said the 48 hours after the accident would be key to determine the progress of his recovery.

Silva earlier posted a message on Instagram saying: “Don’t leave me alone, my love, I swear that I can’t, nor know how to, live without you.”

The 29-year-old Spanish goalkeeper, who used to play for Sevilla and is a reserve at PSG, had just arrived from France and was headed to a mass with his relatives on Sunday when he was struck by the loose horse.

He arrived in Spain a day after PSG won the French league

