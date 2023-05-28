Football

PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico in ‘serious’ condition after riding accident

The 29-year-old, according to Spanish website Relevo, was urgently evacuated to the hospital via helicopter.

AFP
Seville 28 May, 2023 17:39 IST
FILE PHOTO: Sergio Rico of Paris Saint-Germain.

FILE PHOTO: Sergio Rico of Paris Saint-Germain. | Photo Credit: David Ramos/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain back-up goalkeeper Sergio Rico is in “serious” condition after a horse riding accident, the French club confirmed on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Spaniard was on the bench for PSG as it won the Ligue 1 title on Saturday with a 1-1 draw at Strasbourg before heading to Spain, where the accident happened in El Rocio.

“He is in serious condition,” said a PSG spokesperson, while Spanish newspaper Marca report he is “stable”.

Rico was taken by helicopter to Seville’s Virgen del Rocio hospital, where he was placed on life support, according to local TV channel Canal Sur.

“Lots of strength and a speedy recovery,” wrote Sevilla, whom he played for previously, on Twitter.

Rico, born in Seville, won two Europa Leagues with his hometown side before moving on loan to Premier League side Fulham in 2019.

The goalkeeper then moved to PSG on loan in 2019 before making the move permanent in 2020.

Rico was loaned by the French side to Mallorca in January 2022, before returning to PSG for the current campaign.

He has made 24 appearances for PSG and has been capped once by the Spanish national team.

