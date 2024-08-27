The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics is set to be held in Paris from August 28 to September.

The French capital will host the Paralympic Games for the first time in history.

The first-ever Summer Paralympic Games were held in Rome in 1960. Since then, Paris is the 17th different city where the quadrennial event will be held.

In fact, Tokyo is the only city which has hosted the Summer Paralympic Games twice - in 1964 and 2020.

Here’s the complete list of cities which have hosted the Summer Paralympic Games:

1960 - Rome

1964 - Tokyo

1968 - Tel Aviv

1972 - Heidelberg

1976 - Toronto

1980 - Arnhem

1984 - New York City and Stoke Mandeville

1988 - Seoul

1992 - Barcelona

1996 - Atlanta

2000 - Sydney

2004 - Athens

2008 - Beijing

2012 - London

2016 - Rio de Janeiro

2020 - Tokyo

2024 - Paris

