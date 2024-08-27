The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics is set to be held in Paris from August 28 to September.
The French capital will host the Paralympic Games for the first time in history.
The first-ever Summer Paralympic Games were held in Rome in 1960. Since then, Paris is the 17th different city where the quadrennial event will be held.
In fact, Tokyo is the only city which has hosted the Summer Paralympic Games twice - in 1964 and 2020.
Here’s the complete list of cities which have hosted the Summer Paralympic Games:
1960 - Rome
1964 - Tokyo
1968 - Tel Aviv
1972 - Heidelberg
1976 - Toronto
1980 - Arnhem
1984 - New York City and Stoke Mandeville
1988 - Seoul
1992 - Barcelona
1996 - Atlanta
2000 - Sydney
2004 - Athens
2008 - Beijing
2012 - London
2016 - Rio de Janeiro
2020 - Tokyo
2024 - Paris
All you need to know about Paris 2024 Paralympics
