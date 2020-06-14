Football Football Italian federation hopes to allow fans in stadiums in July The Serie A will resume on June 20 and, at present, all matches in Italy will be played behind closed doors. Reuters 14 June, 2020 12:28 IST The Italian football season resumed with the Coppa Italia semifinals. - AP Reuters 14 June, 2020 12:28 IST The head of Italy's football federation (FIGC) hopes that stadiums can be opened to at least some fans next month if the rate of coronavirus infections continues to drop in the country.The Italian season restarted after a three-month hiatus on Friday with a Coppa Italia semifinal second leg between Juventus and AC Milan, while Napoli was hosting Inter Milan in the other tie later on Saturday with the final on Wednesday. Serie A will then restart on June 20.READ | Selective reopening of stadiums will unbalance league, says La Liga India head At present, all matches are being played without spectators.“Yesterday, we took the last step towards dispelling any doubts about the completion of the championships,” FIGC president Gabriele Gravina said in an interview with Radio Deejay on Saturday.“I'm happy but there is still one piece missing, which is the participation of the fans and I hope they can return very quickly. I hope it will be the beginning of July -- the first week or mid-July at the latest,"“This will mean that our country has thrown off those final restrictions and that we've come out of this particularly dark moment for our country.”Serbia is already permitting fans to watch matches and Poland will allow stadiums to be filled up to 25 per cent capacity from June 19. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos