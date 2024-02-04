MagazineBuy Print

Serie A: Kvaratskhelia’s late strike gives Napoli win over Verona

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored a stunning late goal to give Napoli a 2-1 home win over Hellas Verona in Serie A on Sunday, after the defending champions went behind in the second half.

Published : Feb 04, 2024 21:45 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, right, celebrates after scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Hellas Verona.
infoIcon

Napoli made a frantic start to the game but were denied by the brilliance of Verona keeper Lorenzo Montipo, and its early promise soon fizzled out.

Instead it was the visitors who grew in confidence and took the lead in the 72nd minute when Diego Coppola’s shoulder met a free kick floated into the box.

Cyril Ngonge came off the Napoli bench to score against his former club seven minutes later and just as it looked like Verona would take away a valuable point, Kvaratskhelia struck a curling shot from distance in the 87th minute which beat Montipo.

Napoli moves up to seventh in the standings on 35 points, while Verona drops into the relegation zone, in 18th place on 18 points.

