MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

South Africa FA resolve dispute with Women’s World Cup squad

The team, known by its nickname ‘Banyana Banyana’, had been due to face Botswana in a friendly on Sunday as a send-off to the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Published : Jul 06, 2023 08:50 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
South Africa Football Association has settled a pay dispute with its Women’s World Cup squad.
South Africa Football Association has settled a pay dispute with its Women’s World Cup squad. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

South Africa Football Association has settled a pay dispute with its Women’s World Cup squad. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The South Africa Football Association (SAFA) said a pay dispute with its Women’s World Cup squad had been resolved after a charity stepped in with a “humble donation”.

The team, known by its nickname ‘Banyana Banyana’, had been due to face Botswana in a friendly on Sunday as a send-off to the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

But with the squad locked in a dispute with SAFA over bonus payments and contracts for the showpiece event, a shadow national side including a 13-year-old took the field instead.

SAFA said an amicable resolution had been reached following a donation from the Motsepe Foundation, which focuses on youth, women and other vulnerable groups across Africa.

Minister of Sport Zizi Kodwa had called on SAFA to meet with the players’ union (SAFPU) to resolve the issue and said in a statement on Wednesday that he was happy the two sides had come together.

READ: Diniz dismisses idea of Ancelotti interference with Brazilian national team

“I made the call for SAFA and SAFPU to come together to urgently address the concerns raised by Banyana Banyana, who inspire the country so much,” said Kodwa.

“The Motsepe Foundation was also approached, and I am thrilled by the contribution that they made.

“Banyana Banyana can now focus fully on the FIFA Women’s World Cup, knowing that their immediate concerns have been addressed.”

Precious Moloi-Motsepe, CEO of the foundation, said they felt “duty-bound to make a humble donation...”

South Africa will meet Costa Rica in a final warm-up game in Christchurch on July 15. It opens its Group G campaign against Sweden on July 23 before taking on Italy and Argentina.

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 Women’s World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Africa FA resolve dispute with Women’s World Cup squad
    Reuters
  2. Duleep Trophy Live Score Semifinals Day 2: West Zone to resume at 216/8; Mayank, Tilak fighting for South Zone
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers Super Sixes points table: Scotland vs Netherlands today to decide final spot with Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  4. Diniz dismisses idea of Ancelotti interference with Brazilian national team
    Reuters
  5. Rio government names anti-racism law after Vinicius Jr
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. South Africa FA resolve dispute with Women’s World Cup squad
    Reuters
  2. Diniz dismisses idea of Ancelotti interference with Brazilian national team
    Reuters
  3. Rio government names anti-racism law after Vinicius Jr
    Reuters
  4. Di Maria joins Benfica as a free agent for second stint
    Reuters
  5. Atletico signs Soyuncu after Leicester departure
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Africa FA resolve dispute with Women’s World Cup squad
    Reuters
  2. Duleep Trophy Live Score Semifinals Day 2: West Zone to resume at 216/8; Mayank, Tilak fighting for South Zone
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers Super Sixes points table: Scotland vs Netherlands today to decide final spot with Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  4. Diniz dismisses idea of Ancelotti interference with Brazilian national team
    Reuters
  5. Rio government names anti-racism law after Vinicius Jr
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment