MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Spain only EU member to not sign French statement on sports

France’s sports ministry released the non-binding statement signed by the 25 other EU member states except for Spain.

Published : Feb 08, 2024 18:13 IST , BARCELONA - 2 MINS READ

AP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Spain is the only European Union member not to sign the French statement on sports
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Spain is the only European Union member not to sign the French statement on sports | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Spain is the only European Union member not to sign the French statement on sports | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Spain was the only European Union member to refuse to sign a joint statement on sports released by France on Thursday because the government in Madrid saw it as a premature attack on the Super League.

France’s sports ministry released the non-binding statement signed by the 25 other EU member states except for Spain.

While it did not explicitly mention the Super League, the statement said it “invites sport governing bodies to organize sporting competitions in compliance with the principles of openness, equal opportunities, sporting merit, link between annual performance in domestic competitions and all European competitions.”

Spain’s Higher Council for Sport considered that language to be a criticism of the Super League, which is being backed by Spain’s Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The council said in a statement on Thursday that its government does not want to take a formal position on the Super League until a Spanish mercantile court rules on a case brought by the rebel league’s backers against UEFA.

Instead, Spain said it would propose a formal meeting of the sports ministers of the EU states to discuss the Super League.

Initial plans for the Super League were unveiled in 2021 and included some of Europe’s most storied clubs. The proposed 20-team elite tournament would have seen 15 top clubs protected from relegation and would have effectively replaced the Champions League, Europe’s elite club tournament run by UEFA via the national football federations.

Those plans quickly fell apart under pressure from fans, the British government, and Europe’s national leagues — including Spain’s La Liga, which is vehemently opposed to the Super League.

Only Real Madrid, whose president was the mastermind of the project, and Barcelona remained in favour of the Super League.

They took their case to court and won a decision last year at the Court of Justice of the European Union, which ruled that UEFA and FIFA acted contrary to EU competition law by blocking plans for a breakaway competition. The Super League has since released a modified competition plan that would include relegation and promotion.

French President Emmanuel Macron is attempting to lead a push in favour of the traditional model of competition since the Super League’s victory in court.

Related Topics

UEFA /

Super League /

Real Madrid /

La Liga /

Emmanuel Macron /

FIFA /

Barcelona

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs PAK Live Score, U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: AUS 33/0 (10), Konstas, Dixon sedate in 180-run chase vs PAK
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sportstar ACES 2024 Live Updates: Awards to begin at 6:30 pm IST; Sportsman, Sportswoman of year among awards
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spain only EU member to not sign French statement on sports
    AP
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Dominant Hyderabad eyes Elite Group spot in Plate semifinal clash vs Nagaland
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Indian sports news wrap, February 8
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Spain only EU member to not sign French statement on sports
    AP
  2. FIFA chief Infantino repeats call for action against racism after recent incidents with Maignan and Palmer
    Reuters
  3. Toney not certain to leave Brentford, says Frank
    AFP
  4. Nualphan Lamsam becomes first woman to lead Thai football
    AFP
  5. UEFA urged by French minister to protect football from risk of owners investing in multiple clubs
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AUS vs PAK Live Score, U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: AUS 33/0 (10), Konstas, Dixon sedate in 180-run chase vs PAK
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sportstar ACES 2024 Live Updates: Awards to begin at 6:30 pm IST; Sportsman, Sportswoman of year among awards
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spain only EU member to not sign French statement on sports
    AP
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Dominant Hyderabad eyes Elite Group spot in Plate semifinal clash vs Nagaland
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Indian sports news wrap, February 8
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment