Spain vs France, Euro 2024: Lamine Yamal breaks Pele’s record

France clashes against Spain in its Euro 2024 semifinal clash at the Munich football arena on Tuesday.

Spain’s right winger Lamine Yamal is in the starting 11 of the semifinal clash. At just 16-year-old, Yamal became the youngest player to ever feature in the history of Euros.

The young prodigy has now also broken Pele’s record and is now the youngest player to ever feature in the semifinal of a major international tournament. (FIFA World Cup, Euros, Copa America)

At 16 years and 362 days, Yamal has broken Pele’s long standing record which he made in the 1958 FIFA World Cup. Brazilian legend Pele was 17 years and 244 day and his record his now broken by Spain’s young sensation.

