Indian women’s team head coach Thomas Dennerby, on Wednesday, named a 23-member squad for the women’s Olympic qualifier first round to be played in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic from April 4.

Team Sportstar
29 March, 2023 16:32 IST
Apart from India, the hosts Kyrgyz Republic is the only other team in Group G after Turkmenistan pulled out of the tournament. The two teams will play each other twice on April 4 and April 7, 2023. 

The Blue Tigresses will reach the Kyrgyz Republic from Uzbekistan, where they played a friendly match against the Uzbekistan National team as part of the preparations for the Olympic qualifier. The Indian team also played two friendly games in Jordan. 

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Sowmiya Narayansamy, Shreya Hooda and Elangbam Panthoi

Defenders: Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ranjana Chanu, Michel Castanha, Dalima Chhibber, Manisa Panna and Juli Kishan

Midfielders: Shilky Devi Hemam, Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore and Karthika Angamuthu

Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Renu, Karishma Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan and Apurna Narzary

Head Coach: Thomas Dennerby  

