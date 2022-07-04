Top 10 highest paid footballers in the world

Liverpool has seen the fate of two of its regular forwards go in opposite directions in the same window, with Sadio Mane leaving the team for Bundesliga Champion Bayern Munich.

Mohamed Salah, the other forward, chose to walk in a different direction, extending his stay at the Merseyside club for three more years till 2025.

Our Egyptian King is here to stay#SalahStays pic.twitter.com/4oQGiN6krc — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 1, 2022

After the new contract, the Egyptian has become the highest paid Liverpool player ever and one of the highest paid footballers in the world, keeping him in the list alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar.

His wages, estimated at £400,000 including incentives, is almost double of Jurgen Klopp’s second-highest paid footballer, Virgil Van Dijk.

In 254 matches for the Reds, Salah has 156 goals and 63 assists, becoming one of the most significant forwards to ever don the red jersey.

The 30-year-old had arrived at Anfield for a price less than Andy Carroll, but has not just become Liverpool’s best players currently, but one of the highest goal scorers in the club’s history.

Here is a look at the top ten highest-paid footballers in the world at the moment.

10. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich – £350,000-a-week

FILE PHOTO: Robert Lewandowski. - REUTERS

The 33-year-old may seem to have a fractious relationship with Bayern Munich at the moment, but the Pole has spent eight years at the Bundesliga club, becoming one of the best strikers to ever have played the game.

In his eleven years in Bundesliga, he has won the golden boot seven times (six with Bayern and one with Borussia Dortmund) and is the highest foreign goal scorer in the league’s history.

9. Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid (on loan from Barcelona) – £356,000-a-week

FILE PHOTO: Antoine Griezmann. - Reuters

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has been one of the most consistent forwards for Atletico Madrid and is only the third player to have a century of goals for the side, alongside Sergio Aguero and Fernando Torres.

Though his spell at Barcelona did not turn to be as fruitful as under Diego Simeone, he still continues to fire on a loan spell back at the La Liga club.

8. David de Gea, Manchester United – £375,000-a-week

FILE PHOTO: David De Gea. - GETTY IMAGES

Talking about Atletico Madrid players, David de Gea had joined Manchester United from Atletico nine years ago and has fought his way to become a permanent No. 1 for the Red Devils.

Having won the Europa League with both Man United and Atletico, De Gea has made it to the Premier League team of the year five times (2012-13, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18) and has won the Golden Glove once (2017-18).

7. Erling Haaland, Manchester City – £375,000-a-week

FILE PHOTO: Norwegian striker Erling Haaland joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in June. - REUTERS

The 21-year-old striker has barged into limelight establishing absolute dominance in the final third with great goals, first in Austria with RB Salzburg and then in Germany with Borussia Dortmund.

READ | Erling Haaland: What lies ahead for the high-profile client of Mino Raiola

He announced himself in the Champions League with a hattrick for Salzburg and is the ninth-highest goal scorer for Norway in just three years of making his debut.

Manchester City signed him as its first summer signing in June for a reported transfer fee of £51.5 million with a gigantic wage bill, making him the second-highest paid footballer in Pep Guardiola’s side.

6. Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City – £385,000-a-week

FILE PHOTO: Kevin De Bruyne. - REUTERS

The Belgian had arrived at the Etihad Stadium seven years ago, Manchester City had four Premier League/ First Division titles. Now, City has eight. And Kevin De Bruyne has had an immense role to play for the same.

He is the only player to average over three shots and over three chances created per 90 minutes in the 2021-22 season in the Premier League. He did so in two more occasion before in the 2020-21 as well as well as the 2019-20 season.

5. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool – £400,000-a-week

FILE PHOTO: Mohamed Salah. - Getty Images

Salah had left Chelsea after a failed spell under Jose Mourinho, but when he returned to England in 2017, it was a very different version of the forward.

In his five-year stay at Liverpool, Salah has helped Liverpool win the league title after 30 years and the Champions League title for a record sixth time. He has won a hat-trick of Golden Boots in the Premier League, including the one for the 2021-22 campaign.

While Salah is reportedly on a wage of £350,000 per week, that could rise to £400,000 if he meets the clauses in terms of his performance.

READ | Premier League: Salah and Son share the Golden Boot, Alisson and Ederson win the Golden Glove

Since he joined Liverpool in 2017, Salah tops the Premier League for goals (118), mins/goal (126 - 100+ apps), shots (678) and touches in the opposition's box (1,575), while only Kevin De Bruyne has more assists (58) than Salah (46) in this time.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United – £500,000-a-week

FILE PHOTO: Cristiano Ronaldo. - AP

When Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United, he was not just a legend returning home, but also a ray of hope for the Red Devils to help them to silverware.

Though that faction of expectations remains dry, he has been a regular name on the scoresheet, scoring 24 goals in all competitions on his return — United’s highest goal scorer in the 2021-22 season.

3. Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain, £606,000-a-week

FILE PHOTO: Neymar. - REUTERS

Neymar made headlines right from his arrival out of Barcelona to the Ligue 1 giant Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), arriving at a world record transfer fee of £222 million. While he has had a mixed journey at the French club, he has won the Ligue 1 four times and the French Super Cup thrice with it.

In his 144 appearances for PSG, Neymar has 100 goals and 60 assists so far. With 50 goals, he is the highest-scoring Brazilian in Europe’s top five league, ahead of Richarlison (43) and Gabriel Jesus (38).

2. Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain – £960,000-a-week

FILE PHOTO: Lionel Messi. - REUTERS

A bleary-eyed Lionel Messi had left Barcelona after a 17-year stint at the La Liga club after the club failed to meet his wages amid economic crisis last year.

READ | Lionel Messi's 17-year Barcelona career in numbers

He followed his former teammate Neymar at PSG as one of the most spectacular free transfers in the history of football. The seven-time Ballon D’Or winner had 11 goals and 15 assists in his debut season at the French club.

1. Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain – £1,000,000-a-week

FILE PHOTO: Kylian Mbappe. - Reuters

The 23-year-old earned attention from scouts when he helped Monaco win the French league after 17 years in 2017. A year later, he became the youngest player since Pele to score in a World Cup final.

READ | Mbappe ‘can imagine’ Real Madrid’s disappointment after PSG extension

Records for the young Frenchman kept on coming as he shifted base to fellow Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain for a humongous sum of £166m. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner recently agreed to extend his stay at PSG till 2025.