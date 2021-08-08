Lionel Messi's 17-year Barcelona career in numbers

Lionel Messi will leave FC Barcelona on a free transfer as the club struggles with its finances.

The Argentinian player has been involved in 938 goals for Blaugranas.

1. Lionel Messi has 667 goals and assists in La Liga alone and is one of the two players to have more than 100 Champions League goals (120), the other being Cristiano Ronaldo (134).

His goal percentage in the league is as much as his win percentage for Barcelona in the Spanish League.

2. Lionel Messi is the only player to have scored more than ten goals in a single La Liga season for 15 different campaigns.

Since 2008/09 season, he scored more than 30 goals in each on his last 13 seasons. The 2011/12 season was his best season with 73 goals.



3. Lionel Messi has scored against 38 different teams in his La Liga career, more than any other player in the competition.

He has scored most goals against Sevilla and has most El Classico goals with 25 goals.

4. Messi played 778 games for Barcelona under eight different managers. He has played the highest number of games under Pep Guardiola.

He has the worst goal per game ratio under Frank Rijkaard and the best under Tito Vilanova.

5. Messi has scored most of his goals between the 75 and 90 minute mark with 166 goals coming during this period.

6. Luis Suarez has provided the most number of assists to Messi. Of the leading assisters, only Busquets remains in Barcelona.

7. Messi is the only player to score +40 goals for a single club in ten seasons in a row (2009/10 – 2018/19). The goalkeeper he loved scoring against was Valencia’s former goalkeeper Diego Alves, against whom he scored 21 goals.

Messi leaves Camp Now after 17 years with the club, after playing 778 games for FC Barcelona in all competitions, netting 672 goals & delivering 266 assists.

He is the club’s all-time highest goal-scorer and a legend not just for FC Barcelona, but for the beautiful game.