Premier League: Salah and Son win the Golden Boot, Alisson and Ederson share the Golden Glove

The Premier League 2021-22 season ended with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah winning the Golden Boot while his team's goalkeeper topped the list for most clean sheets, winning the Golden Glove.

The 29-year-old has 23 goals and 14 assists in 35 Premier League matches this season. This was the third Golden Boot for the Egyptian, having won the highest goalscorer award first for the 2017-18 season and again in the following season.

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur shared the Golden Boot with as many goal, following his brace against Norwich City on the final matchday. He scored 23 goals in 35 matches this season.

With the Boot, he became the first Asian player to won the award and none of his goals came from the spot.

Alisson Becker shared the Golden Glove award of the most clean sheets (20) with Manchester City Ederson, who secured the same in 37 games this season.

Alisson got his second Golden Glove award in the Premier League, with the Brazilian winning his first Golden Glove in his debut season with the Reds.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, on the other hand, completed a hat-trick of Golden Gloves winning his third in a row with City sealing the title on the final day with a win against Aston Villa at the City of Manchester Stadium.

ALSO READ | Manchester City wins the Premier League, Liverpool finishes second

Earlier Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden had won the Premier League player of the season and the young player of the season respectively.

The Belgian has scored 15 goals and provided seven assists in 29 games this season and has been an influential key player for Pep Guardiola's side, which sealed victory on the final with a win win against Aston Villa.