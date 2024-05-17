MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says he’s still leaving after talks on extending fell through

Bayern said in February that Tuchel would leave at the end of the season but the coach said Friday that he held talks with the club on a “180-degree turn” that would have seen him stay after all.

Published : May 17, 2024 16:49 IST , MUNICH - 2 MINS READ

AP
Bayern’s head coach Thomas Tuchel follows the game during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Sunday, May 12, 2024.
Bayern’s head coach Thomas Tuchel follows the game during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Sunday, May 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bayern’s head coach Thomas Tuchel follows the game during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Sunday, May 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Thomas Tuchel says he is still leaving Bayern Munich after talks on extending his stay at the club fell through.

Bayern said in February that Tuchel would leave at the end of the season but the coach said Friday that he held talks with the club on a “180-degree turn” that would have seen him stay after all.

“We found no agreement on further cooperation, so the agreement from February remains in force,” he said.

In the three months since Bayern said Tuchel was leaving, it has tried and failed to sign a series of high-profile replacements.

Xabi Alonso is staying with Bayer Leverkusen after beating Bayern to the Bundesliga title, Tuchel’s predecessor Julian Nagelsmann signed an extension with the German national team, and Ralf Rangnick remains with Austria.

ALSO READ: 2027 Women’s World Cup: Brazil declared host at FIFA Congress

Bayern is without a trophy this season for the first time since 2012 after losing the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen, but Tuchel’s team was praised for reaching the Champions League semifinals before a narrow loss to Real Madrid.

There was also a petition from some Bayern fans calling on the club to keep Tuchel.

Strong European performances prompted the club to reach out to him in an attempt to persuade him to stay, the coach said.

“Above all, the feedback after Real Madrid over this last week was the basis to think again about the 180-degree turn, but we didn’t reach any agreement,“ he said. “I don’t want to go into the individual points and the motivations behind them. That is behind closed doors and stays that way.”

ALSO READ: Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara to leave Liverpool when contracts expire at end of season

There was tension last month after Tuchel said he had been insulted by comments from the club’s honorary president Uli Hoeness claiming the coach “doesn’t think he can improve” the team’s young stars.

Tuchel said at the time that Hoeness’ comments were “so far removed from reality” and added: “On the one hand it insults my honour as a coach because I think we’ve shown as a coaching team for the last 15 years that young players, especially from the academy, always, always, always have a place with us in training and that they have a place on the field with their performances.”

Related Topics

Thomas Tuchel /

Bayern Munich

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says he’s still leaving after talks on extending fell through
    AP
  2. Please let us compete in Paris, we need mental peace before Olympics: Anshu Malik
    PTI
  3. Barcelona coach Xavi set for sack - Reports
    AFP
  4. Sunil Chhetri at ‘peace’ over his India retirement call
    Aashin Prasad
  5. MI vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians plays for pride in dead rubber against Lucknow; Toss at 7:00 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says he’s still leaving after talks on extending fell through
    AP
  2. Barcelona coach Xavi set for sack - Reports
    AFP
  3. Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara to leave Liverpool when contracts expire at end of season
    AP
  4. FIFA to seek legal advice on a Palestinian proposal to suspend Israel from international soccer
    AP
  5. Three Australian A-League footballers arrested over alleged match-fixing involving yellow cards
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says he’s still leaving after talks on extending fell through
    AP
  2. Please let us compete in Paris, we need mental peace before Olympics: Anshu Malik
    PTI
  3. Barcelona coach Xavi set for sack - Reports
    AFP
  4. Sunil Chhetri at ‘peace’ over his India retirement call
    Aashin Prasad
  5. MI vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians plays for pride in dead rubber against Lucknow; Toss at 7:00 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment