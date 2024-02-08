World Cup runner-up France, European champion Italy and Belgium will face off in the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League, while holder Spain will be favourites to win a group comprising Denmark, Switzerland and Serbia.
Israel is the fourth team in Group A2 alongside Didier Deschamps’ France following its promotion to the top tier for the first time.
Croatia, which lost last year’s final to Spain on penalties, is in Group A3 with former winner Portugal, Poland and Scotland. Euro 2024 host Germany meets the Netherlands in Group A3 along with Hungary and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
ALSO READ: Ceferin will not stand for re-election for UEFA presidency in 2027
England will play the Republic of Ireland, Finland and Greece after Gareth Southgate’s team were relegated to League B. It avoided being grouped with Kazakhstan because of UEFA rules pertaining to excessive travel conditions.
Each league contains four groups of four teams except for the bottom League D, which has six teams in total and just two groups. Russia remains banned due to the invasion of Ukraine.
This Nations League will feature a new knockout round, with the winner and runner-up from League A groups taking part in two-legged quarterfinals. The winners of the four ties will advance to the finals.
All group winners in League B, C and D are automatically promoted, while the last-placed teams in League A and B will be relegated as before.
The two worst-ranked teams in League C drop into League D, the bottom tier.
There will also be play-offs between third-placed sides in League A and those finishing second in League B. The same ties will be played to determine further promotion and relegation between League B and C.
League A
LEAGUE B
LEAGUE C
LEAGUE D
2024/25 Nations League dates
Latest on Sportstar
- UEFA Nations League 2024-25: France to play Italy and Belgium in ‘Group of Death’
- Premier League: Liverpool’s Thiago suffers fresh injury blow says reports
- Shami, Vaishali among winners at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
- Sportstar Aces Awards 2024: “After years of sacrifice, I have finally reached my dream,” says Bopanna
- Sportstar Aces Awards 2024: “Sehwag the most difficult to bowl to,” says ‘International Icon’ Muralitharan
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE