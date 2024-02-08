MagazineBuy Print

UEFA Nations League 2024-25: France to play Italy and Belgium in ‘Group of Death’

World Cup runner-up France, European champion Italy and Belgium will face off in the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League, while holder Spain will be favourites to win a group comprising Denmark, Switzerland and Serbia.

Published : Feb 08, 2024 23:46 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

AFP
 General view of the UEFA Nations League trophy before the draw.
 General view of the UEFA Nations League trophy before the draw. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
infoIcon

 General view of the UEFA Nations League trophy before the draw. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

World Cup runner-up France, European champion Italy and Belgium will face off in the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League, while holder Spain will be favourites to win a group comprising Denmark, Switzerland and Serbia.

Israel is the fourth team in Group A2 alongside Didier Deschamps’ France following its promotion to the top tier for the first time.

Croatia, which lost last year’s final to Spain on penalties, is in Group A3 with former winner Portugal, Poland and Scotland. Euro 2024 host Germany meets the Netherlands in Group A3 along with Hungary and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

England will play the Republic of Ireland, Finland and Greece after Gareth Southgate’s team were relegated to League B. It avoided being grouped with Kazakhstan because of UEFA rules pertaining to excessive travel conditions.

Each league contains four groups of four teams except for the bottom League D, which has six teams in total and just two groups. Russia remains banned due to the invasion of Ukraine.

This Nations League will feature a new knockout round, with the winner and runner-up from League A groups taking part in two-legged quarterfinals. The winners of the four ties will advance to the finals.

All group winners in League B, C and D are automatically promoted, while the last-placed teams in League A and B will be relegated as before.

The two worst-ranked teams in League C drop into League D, the bottom tier.

There will also be play-offs between third-placed sides in League A and those finishing second in League B. The same ties will be played to determine further promotion and relegation between League B and C.

League A
Group A1: Croatia, Portugal, Poland, Scotland
Group A2: Italy, Belgium, France, Israel
Group A3: Netherlands, Hungary, Germany, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group A4: Spain, Denmark, Switzerland, Serbia
LEAGUE B
Group B1: Czech Republic, Ukraine, Albania, Georgia
Group B2: England, Finland, Republic of Ireland, Greece
Group B3: Austria, Norway, Slovenia, Kazakhstan
Group B4: Wales, Iceland, Montenegro, Turkey
LEAGUE C
Group C1: Sweden, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Estonia
Group C2: Romania, Kosovo, Cyprus, Lithuania/Gibraltar
Group C3: Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Northern Ireland, Belarus
Group C4: Armenia, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia, Latvia
LEAGUE D
Group D1: Lithuania/Gibraltar, San Marino, Liechtenstein
Group D2: Moldova, Malta, Andorra
**Note: Lithuania and Gibraltar will meet in a relegation play-off in March

2024/25 Nations League dates

Matchday 1: 5-7 September 2024
Matchday 2: 8-10 September 2024
Matchday 3: 10-12 October 2024
Matchday 4: 13-15 October 2024
Matchday 5: 14-16 November 2024
Matchday 6: 17-19 November 2024
Knockout round play-off draw: November 2024
Knockout round play-offs: 20-25 March 2025
League A quarter-finals: 20-25 March 2025
Final tournament: 4-8 June 2025

