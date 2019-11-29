Unai Emery sacked as Arsenal head coach

Arsenal has sacked head coach Unai Emery after Thursday’s Europa League defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt in front of a sparse crowd at the Emirates Stadium.

Freddie Ljungberg, who played for the club between 1998 and 2007, has been appointed as interim head coach. “Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success," the football club said in a statement released on Friday.

The decision has been taken due to "results and performances not being at the level required", the statement further added.

The Gunners are now without a win for seven matches across all competitions. It will try and claim a first win since the start of October when it travels to Norwich City on Sunday.