Women’s Euro 2025 qualifying draw: Defending champion England drawn with France, Sweden, Ireland

Defending champion England was handed a tough group, including France and Sweden in its Women’s Euro 2025 qualifying campaign following the draw held in Nyon, Switzerland, on Tuesday.
France lost the Nations League final to Spain last month but qualified for this year’s Olympics and is ranked number three in the world, with England at four and Sweden at five.
England thrashed Sweden in the semifinals on its way to winning Euro 2022. Ireland is also in qualifying Group A3.
World champion Spain will take on Denmark, Belgium and the Czech Republic in Group A2, while Germany, the eight-times European champion, faces Austria, Iceland and Poland in Group A4.
The top two in each League A group qualify for the finals in July 2025 alongside hosts Switzerland, which will compete in League B although its automatic qualification is assured.
The remaining seven spots will be decided by two rounds of playoffs.
