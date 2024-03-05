MagazineBuy Print

Women’s Euro 2025 qualifying draw: Defending champion England drawn with France, Sweden, Ireland

The top two teams in each League A group will qualify for the final tournament in July 2025, alongside hosts Switzerland (who compete in League B although their automatic qualification is assured).

Published : Mar 05, 2024 18:27 IST , NYON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
England’s players celebrate with the trophy after their win in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final football match between England and Germany at the Wembley stadium, in London, on July 31, 2022.
England’s players celebrate with the trophy after their win in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final football match between England and Germany at the Wembley stadium, in London, on July 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP
England’s players celebrate with the trophy after their win in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final football match between England and Germany at the Wembley stadium, in London, on July 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Defending champion England was handed a tough group, including France and Sweden in its Women’s Euro 2025 qualifying campaign following the draw held in Nyon, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

France lost the Nations League final to Spain last month but qualified for this year’s Olympics and is ranked number three in the world, with England at four and Sweden at five.

England thrashed Sweden in the semifinals on its way to winning Euro 2022. Ireland is also in qualifying Group A3.

World champion Spain will take on Denmark, Belgium and the Czech Republic in Group A2, while Germany, the eight-times European champion, faces Austria, Iceland and Poland in Group A4.

The top two in each League A group qualify for the finals in July 2025 alongside hosts Switzerland, which will compete in League B although its automatic qualification is assured.

The remaining seven spots will be decided by two rounds of playoffs.

Groups
League A
Group A1: Netherlands, Italy, Norway, Finland
Group A2: Spain, Denmark, Belgium, Czech Republic
Group A3: France, England, Sweden, Ireland
Group A4: Germany, Austria, Iceland, Poland
League B
Group B1: Switzerland, Hungary, Turkey, Azerbaijan
Group B2: Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Israel
Group B3: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Malta
Group B4: Wales, Croatia, Ukraine, Kosovo
League C
Group C1: Belarus, Lithuania, Cyprus, Georgia
Group C2: Slovenia, Latvia, North Macedonia, Moldova
Group C3: Greece, Montenegro, Andorra, Faroe Islands
Group C4: Romania, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Armenia
Group C5: Albania, Estonia, Luxembourg
Matchdays
Matchdays 1-2: April 3-9, 2024
Matchdays 3-4: May 29-June 4, 2024
Matchdays 5-6: July 10-16, 2024
Playoffs Round 1: Oct. 23-29 2024
Round 2: Nov. 27-Dec. 3 2024

