MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Zimbabwe women’s football coach to appear in court after being charged with sexual assault

Shadreck Mlauzi was accused of unwanted sexual advances by an assistant coach on his staff during a southern African regional tournament and is still in custody.

Published : Oct 18, 2023 10:35 IST , HARARE - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE - Zimbabwe’s coach Shadreck Mlauzi.
FILE - Zimbabwe’s coach Shadreck Mlauzi. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - Zimbabwe’s coach Shadreck Mlauzi. | Photo Credit: AP

The coach of Zimbabwe’s women’s football team will appear in court on Wednesday after being charged with sexual assault, police said.

Shadreck Mlauzi was accused of unwanted sexual advances by an assistant coach on his staff during a southern African regional tournament and is still in custody.

READ MORE | FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Messi double gives Argentina 2-0 win over Peru

The temporary head of the Zimbabwe Football Association said he will wait to hear from the police before deciding on Mlauzi’s future.

“We will allow the police to do their job, without prejudice. As the national association, we will follow the police’s lead,” Lincoln Mutasa, the leader of the federation’s interim governing body, told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

“All we can say for now is that everybody who went on that trip (to South Africa) signed a code of ethics certificate, and as an FA we are going through our own investigation. But on this one, we will be guided by the best qualified authority, who is the police in this instance.”

Police in Harare said Mlauzi will appear in court for a second time on Wednesday.

The tournament in South Africa was Zimbabwe’s first competitive matches since the country’s 17-month international ban for government interference was lifted by FIFA in July.

ALSO READ | Neymar injured in Brazil’s 2-0 loss at Uruguay in World Cup qualifying

The Zimbabwe Football Association also said it had requested that its men’s World Cup qualifier against Nigeria in November be staged in Rwanda.

Zimbabwe’s stadiums were deemed substandard by the Confederation of African Football in February 2020 and have been banned.

Zimbabwe will open World Cup qualifying at Rwanda in November. The team is due to host Nigeria four days later at home. However, the federation has requested to stay in Rwanda for the second match.

The change must be approved by CAF and FIFA.

Related Topics

FIFA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Germany draws 2-2 with Mexico in US friendly in Nagelsmann’s second game
    Reuters
  2. Zimbabwe women’s football coach to appear in court after being charged with sexual assault
    AP
  3. Gio Reyna scores twice in 4-0 rout of Ghana
    AP
  4. Peru vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup qualifier HIGHLIGHTS: Messi scores brace as Argentina beats Peru
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Messi double gives Argentina 2-0 win over Peru
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Germany draws 2-2 with Mexico in US friendly in Nagelsmann’s second game
    Reuters
  2. Zimbabwe women’s football coach to appear in court after being charged with sexual assault
    AP
  3. Gio Reyna scores twice in 4-0 rout of Ghana
    AP
  4. FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Messi double gives Argentina 2-0 win over Peru
    Reuters
  5. Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Italy’s Spalletti laments crucial errors in Wembley loss
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Germany draws 2-2 with Mexico in US friendly in Nagelsmann’s second game
    Reuters
  2. Zimbabwe women’s football coach to appear in court after being charged with sexual assault
    AP
  3. Gio Reyna scores twice in 4-0 rout of Ghana
    AP
  4. Peru vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup qualifier HIGHLIGHTS: Messi scores brace as Argentina beats Peru
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Messi double gives Argentina 2-0 win over Peru
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment