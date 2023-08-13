MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

American golfer Lilia Vu captures second major in 2023 at Women’s British Open

American golfer Lilia Vu won the Women’s British Open to claim her second major title of 2023, taking any potential drama out of the final round by shooting 5-under 67 for a six-stroke victory on Sunday.

Published : Aug 13, 2023 23:24 IST , WALTON-ON-THE-HILL, England - 1 MIN READ

AP
Lilia Vu of the United States in action.
Lilia Vu of the United States in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Lilia Vu of the United States in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

American golfer Lilia Vu won the Women’s British Open to claim her second major title of 2023, taking any potential drama out of the final round by shooting 5-under 67 for a six-stroke victory on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Californian, who also won the Chevron Championship in April, became the first female player to win two majors in the same year since Jin Young Ko in 2019, and the first American woman since Juli Inkster in 1999.

Vu began the final round tied for the lead with Charley Hull, with 11 players within five shots of them. After 10 holes, Vu led by five as all of her rivals faltered and the American stayed out of trouble at Walton Heath.

READ | Women’s Open: Golfers Aditi, Diksha make the cut in a Major for first time

Hull holed out from a greenside bunker for eagle at the par-5 11th to trim the lead to three shots, but Vu birdied No. 12 and was never threatened down the stretch, finishing with a birdie at No. 18 before being drenched in champagne.

Vu finished on 14-under par for the tournament.

Hull, passionately backed at a course near to where she grew up, shot 73 and was runner-up for the second time in the last three majors.

Related Topics

Lilia Vu /

British Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI 5th T20I, Live Score: West Indies 117/1, needs 49 more to win; rain stops play
    Team Sportstar
  2. American golfer Lilia Vu captures second major in 2023 at Women’s British Open
    AP
  3. Brentford vs Tottenham kick-off delayed in the Premier League due to ‘health hazard’
    Team Sportstar
  4. Cristian Romero subbed off immediately after scoring in Tottenham vs Brentford
    Team Sportstar
  5. Lanka Premier League 2023 Points Table: Colombo stays alive in playoffs race after beating Kandy; Dambulla tops standings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. American golfer Lilia Vu captures second major in 2023 at Women’s British Open
    AP
  2. Women’s Open: Golfers Aditi, Diksha make the cut in a Major for first time
    PTI
  3. Rory McIlroy begins quest for record 4th FedEx Cup title
    Reuters
  4. PGA Tour unveils 2024 FedExCup schedule
    Reuters
  5. Jon Rahm claims 4M USD PGA Tour bonus
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI 5th T20I, Live Score: West Indies 117/1, needs 49 more to win; rain stops play
    Team Sportstar
  2. American golfer Lilia Vu captures second major in 2023 at Women’s British Open
    AP
  3. Brentford vs Tottenham kick-off delayed in the Premier League due to ‘health hazard’
    Team Sportstar
  4. Cristian Romero subbed off immediately after scoring in Tottenham vs Brentford
    Team Sportstar
  5. Lanka Premier League 2023 Points Table: Colombo stays alive in playoffs race after beating Kandy; Dambulla tops standings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment