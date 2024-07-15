Tiger Woods plays 18 holes at Royal Troon ahead of final major of 2024

Tiger Woods arrived at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland on Sunday and played an 18-hole practice round as he prepares for the 152nd Open Championship later this week.

Reports said Woods took an overnight flight and spent much of his day focusing on chipping, putting and bunker play.

According to PGATour.com, Woods is also scheduled for a solo practice round Monday afternoon and a Tuesday round with Max Homa and Justin Thomas.

The 15-time major champion is in line to compete in all four majors in one year for the first time since 2019. A serious single-car accident in 2021 nearly cost him his leg and he has played a restricted schedule since, usually consisting of majors, the Genesis Invitational (his foundation’s event) and exhibitions like the PNC Championship.

ALSO READ | Keegan Bradley named US captain for Ryder Cup 2025 at Bethpage Black

Woods, 48, tied for sixth at The Open as recently as 2018, but he has competed just twice since, missing the cut in 2019 and 2022. An ankle surgery in April 2023 forced him to miss most of the season. In the first three majors of 2024, Woods placed 60th at the Masters and missed the cut at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

Woods has played The Open at Royal Troon twice in his career. He tied for 24th in 1997 and tied for ninth in 2004. He was not in the field for the major’s most recent turn at Royal Troon in 2016.