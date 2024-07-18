The 152nd Open Championship: Who took the opening tee shot at Royal Troon?

American Justin Leonard struck the opening tee shot as the 152nd British Open started in slightly overcast conditions at Royal Troon on Thursday.

Leonard, the 1997 Open winner, was playing with compatriot Todd Hamilton, 2004 champion at the Scottish links course, and Briton Jack McDonald.

American Bryson DeChambeau, last month’s US Open champion, will start his first round at 0847 GMT (1417 IST) in the company of young Swede Ludvig Aberg, who is ranked fourth in the world.

World number two Rory McIlroy, bidding for his fifth major title 10 years after his last one, tees off at 0909 GMT (1439 IST)

World number one Scottie Scheffler is among the late starters alongside fellow Americans Jordan Spieth, the 2017 Open champion, and Cameron Young.