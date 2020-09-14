Lahiri’s best result in almost 18 months, Sharma finishes 44th

Anirban Lahiri ended the Safeway Open with two-under 70 for a tied-36 finish in what his best result on the PGA Tour in nearly 18 months. It may have been better but for a double bogey on Par-5 seventh and a bogey on Par-3 15th after going bogey-free on second and third day at the Silverado Resort.

Lahiri, who had four birdies in his last seven holes, finished the week at 12-under.

Lahiri, bogey free since the 18th, went without dropping a shot for 49 holes when he came to the 538-yard fifth hole, which he had birdied on each of the first three days. Lahiri hit his first tee shot to trouble and needed a penalty drop. He hit his third shot to the left rough and eventually got on the green in five, from where he two-putted for a double bogey. It was a big blow to his hopes of making a significant move on the final day.

He fought back immediately for a birdie on sixth from 12 feet and turned in one-over. He found his touch back and gave himself birdie chances on seventh and eighth from 15 and 16 feet but missed both.

He missed another chance from the fringe from 11 feet on 11th, but finally got going from the 12th, where his 138-yard approach landed within six feet.

Another fine approach shot on 14th gave him a birdie putt from under six feet and he holed it. On the Par-3 15th, he went into the left rough from where he pitched to 10 feet but missed the par putt going back to even for the day.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Lahiri reached the green in three and sank a two-footer for birdie. Finally on the 18th, which he had eagled on Day 3, Lahiri reached the green in two, but his superb 50-footer eagle putt slipped past the cup leaving him an 18-inch tap-in birdie and a 2-under card.

It was Lahiri’s best result in the last 25 starts on the PGA Tour. It was also the first time Lahiri was playing all four rounds at Safeway Open, where he missed the cut in 2018 and 2019.

Sharma finishes 44th

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma carded an even par 71 in the final round to finish Tied-44th at the Portugal Masters.

The 24-year-old Indian had four birdies, three of them in four holes between 11th and 14th, but gave them all away with four bogeys, two of which came on 16th and 17th holes.

Sharma, who has made only two cuts in seven starts since the Hero Open on the UK Swing, had no less than 14 birdies — he had four or more birdies on second, third and final days, while the first day saw him land a rare albatross. But he also gave away 11 bogeys and two double bogeys.