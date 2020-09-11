More Sports Golf Golf John Daly diagnosed with bladder cancer Daly underwent surgery to remove the cancer but said there was an 85 percent chance it could return, which would require more surgery. Reuters 11 September, 2020 11:50 IST Five-time winner on the PGA Tour, Jon Daly. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 11 September, 2020 11:50 IST Two-time major winner John Daly said on Thursday he has been diagnosed with bladder cancer and that while it was caught early he may need further surgery if it returns. The 54-year-old American told Golf Channel the cancer was discovered during an appointment related to kidney stones.“(The doctor said) it doesn't look like any stones are in there. But unfortunately, you have bladder cancer,” Daly said.“After I did the CT I was fixing to sip on my Diet Coke I got from McDonald's and he said, 'Don't drink anything. We have to get you back in here and get this cancer out of you.'”ALSO READ | Koepka out of US Open with lingering injuryDaly underwent surgery to remove the cancer but said there was an 85 percent chance it could return, which would require more surgery.“Luckily for me they caught it early, but bladder cancer is something that I don't know all the details,” he said. “But it doesn't look like it may go away. We will just see what happens. Maybe there's a miracle.”Daly, a five-time winner on the PGA Tour, won his two majors at the PGA Championship in 1991 and the Open in 1995. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.