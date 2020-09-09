Golf

Charlie Hull out of ANA Inspiration after positive test

The LPGA Tour says everyone else tested returned negative results.

09 September, 2020

Charley Hull will self-isolate for 10 days.   -  REUTERS

New York 09 September, 2020 13:51 IST

Charley Hull of England has withdrawn from the ANA Inspiration after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Hull has one LPGA Tour title among her four professional wins. She said she wasn’t feeling her best when she arrived in the California desert but chalked that up to jet lag, extreme heat and her asthma acting up. She was told of her positive test result on Tuesday morning and will self-isolate for 10 days.

The LPGA Tour said everyone else has returned negative results for the coronavirus test, pending the results of one player and one caddie.

The ANA Inspiration is typically played the first weekend in April. It was moved to September when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the LPGA Tour for some five months.

