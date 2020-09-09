More Sports Golf Golf Charlie Hull out of ANA Inspiration after positive test The LPGA Tour says everyone else tested returned negative results. PTI New York 09 September, 2020 13:51 IST Charley Hull will self-isolate for 10 days. - REUTERS PTI New York 09 September, 2020 13:51 IST Charley Hull of England has withdrawn from the ANA Inspiration after testing positive for the coronavirus.Hull has one LPGA Tour title among her four professional wins. She said she wasn’t feeling her best when she arrived in the California desert but chalked that up to jet lag, extreme heat and her asthma acting up. She was told of her positive test result on Tuesday morning and will self-isolate for 10 days.ALSO READ | Kylian Mbappe tests positive for COVID-19The LPGA Tour said everyone else has returned negative results for the coronavirus test, pending the results of one player and one caddie.The ANA Inspiration is typically played the first weekend in April. It was moved to September when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the LPGA Tour for some five months. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.