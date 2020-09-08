Cricket Cricket Bangladesh batsman Saif Hassan, strength and conditioning coach test positive for COVID Bangladesh batsman Saif Hassan and the team’s new strength and conditioning coach, Nick Lee, returned positive for COVID-19. PTI Dhaka 08 September, 2020 22:59 IST File photo of Saif Hassan after having injured his hand while fielding in a Test match against India in Indore. - PTI Photo PTI Dhaka 08 September, 2020 22:59 IST Bangladesh batsman Saif Hassan and the team’s new strength and conditioning coach, Nick Lee, on Tuesday returned positive for COVID-19 following the first round of tests conducted by the country’s apex cricket body.Both members of the squad have gone on self-isolation.Hassan made his Test debut earlier this year. Read: Craig McMillian appointed Bangladesh batting consultant for Sri Lanka series “Our consultant for COVID-19 is reviewing Lee’s case to determine whether it is a new or previous infection before advising on the management plan,” Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) sports physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.A training camp for a scheduled tour of Sri Lanka tour in October-November is likely to take place later this month.BCB is planning to keep the players at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel in Dhaka and conduct a closed-door camp in Mirpur. The Bangladesh Test squad and the BCB’s High Performance Unit side are likely to leave for Colombo on September 27.Bangladesh has so far reported more than three lakh COVID-19 cases, with over 4500 deaths. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos