Cricket Cricket Craig McMillian appointed Bangladesh batting consultant for Sri Lanka series Former New Zealand batsman Craig McMillan has been appointed as Bangladesh’s batting consultant for their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. PTI Dhaka 25 August, 2020 23:08 IST Craig McMillan was earlier the batting coach of New Zealand team from 2014 to 2019. - V.V. Krishnan PTI Dhaka 25 August, 2020 23:08 IST Former New Zealand batsman Craig McMillan has been appointed as Bangladesh’s batting consultant for their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.The three-Test series in Sri Lanka begins from October 24 but the Bangladesh team will travel well in advance to meet the quarantine requirement.According to ESPNcricinfo, McMillan has been appointed only for the Sri Lanka series though a permanent role is available after South African Neil McKenzie stepped down as batting coach earlier this month.McMillan was the batting coach of the New Zealand team from 2014 to 2019. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos