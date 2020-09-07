Football Football Two Man City players test positive for coronavirus City said everyone at the club wishes Riyad Riyad and Aymeric Laporte a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season. PTI Manchester 07 September, 2020 16:11 IST Riyad Mahrez has tested positive for the coronavirus. - REUTERS PTI Manchester 07 September, 2020 16:11 IST Manchester City players Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for the coronavirus.The players have not displayed any symptoms and are in self-isolation.Read: Fernando Marcal joins Wolves on two-year deal City said everyone at the club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season.City starts its season against Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 21 after being given the opening weekend off following its participation in the Champions League quarterfinals in August. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos