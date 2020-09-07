Football

Two Man City players test positive for coronavirus

City said everyone at the club wishes Riyad Riyad and Aymeric Laporte a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season.

Manchester 07 September, 2020 16:11 IST

Riyad Mahrez has tested positive for the coronavirus.   -  REUTERS

Manchester City players Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The players have not displayed any symptoms and are in self-isolation.

City said everyone at the club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season.

City starts its season against Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 21 after being given the opening weekend off following its participation in the Champions League quarterfinals in August.

