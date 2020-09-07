Two Man City players test positive for coronavirus

Manchester City players Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The players have not displayed any symptoms and are in self-isolation.

Read: Fernando Marcal joins Wolves on two-year deal

City said everyone at the club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season.

City starts its season against Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 21 after being given the opening weekend off following its participation in the Champions League quarterfinals in August.