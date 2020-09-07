Fernando Marcal joins Wolves on two-year deal

Wolverhampton Wanderers completed a second signing in as many days when it secured the services of Brazilian left-back Fernando Marcal from Olympique Lyonnais on a two-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Sunday.

Wolves did not disclose the fee paid for the defender but British media reported the English club paid around two million euros ($2.37 million) for the 31-year-old.

Wolves breaks club record to sign 18-year-old Silva

Marcal's signing follows the capture of Portuguese teenager Fabio Silva from Porto on Saturday for a club record fee that was reported to be around 35 million pounds ($46.50 million).

Marcal helped Lyon reach the Champions League semifinal last season and made 26 appearances in all competitions and he is Wovles' third recruit in the offseason after goalkeeper Matija Sarkic was signed from Aston Villa on a free transfer.

Wolves, who finished seventh last season, begin the new league campaign on September 14 at Sheffield United.