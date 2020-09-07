Football Football Fernando Marcal joins Wolves on two-year deal Wolves did not disclose the fee paid for the defender but British media reported the English club paid around two million euros for the 31-year-old. Reuters 07 September, 2020 12:09 IST Wolves secured the services of Brazilian left-back Fernando Marcal. - TWITTER Reuters 07 September, 2020 12:09 IST Wolverhampton Wanderers completed a second signing in as many days when it secured the services of Brazilian left-back Fernando Marcal from Olympique Lyonnais on a two-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Sunday.Wolves did not disclose the fee paid for the defender but British media reported the English club paid around two million euros ($2.37 million) for the 31-year-old. Wolves breaks club record to sign 18-year-old Silva Marcal's signing follows the capture of Portuguese teenager Fabio Silva from Porto on Saturday for a club record fee that was reported to be around 35 million pounds ($46.50 million).Marcal helped Lyon reach the Champions League semifinal last season and made 26 appearances in all competitions and he is Wovles' third recruit in the offseason after goalkeeper Matija Sarkic was signed from Aston Villa on a free transfer.Wolves, who finished seventh last season, begin the new league campaign on September 14 at Sheffield United. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos