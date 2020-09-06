FAWSL: Jill Roord hattrick helps Arsenal thrash Reading 6-1

Here's a round-up of all the results from Sunday's Women's Super League fixtures:



Arsenal vs Reading



It's business as usual for Arsenal as it completed a dominant 6-1 win over Reading in its Women's Super League opener on Sunday.

Kim Little opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 15th minute while a hat-trick from Jill Roord and a brace from Vivianne Miedema finishing the job for Joe Montemurro's side.

Reading found the back of the net just once, with former Arsenal player Danielle Carter managing to peg one back for the visitor, some shabby work at the post by Manuela Zinsberger helping her cause.



FT: Arsenal 6 (Roord 3, Miedema 2, Little 1) -1 Reading (Carter)



Chelsea's title defence begins in Manchester



