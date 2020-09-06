Football Football FAWSL: Jill Roord hattrick helps Arsenal thrash Reading 6-1 Here are the results of the Women's Super League fixtures scheduled on September 6. Arsenal beat reading. Chelsea leads Manchester United. Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan Chennai 06 September, 2020 20:24 IST Jill Roord scored the first hat-trick of the season as Arsenal thrashed Reading 6-1 in the WSL on Sunday. - ARSENAL/Twitter Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan Chennai 06 September, 2020 20:24 IST Here's a round-up of all the results from Sunday's Women's Super League fixtures: Arsenal vs ReadingIt's business as usual for Arsenal as it completed a dominant 6-1 win over Reading in its Women's Super League opener on Sunday. Kim Little opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 15th minute while a hat-trick from Jill Roord and a brace from Vivianne Miedema finishing the job for Joe Montemurro's side. Reading found the back of the net just once, with former Arsenal player Danielle Carter managing to peg one back for the visitor, some shabby work at the post by Manuela Zinsberger helping her cause. FT: Arsenal 6 (Roord 3, Miedema 2, Little 1) -1 Reading (Carter)Chelsea's title defence begins in Manchester Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos