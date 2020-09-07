Nations League: Switzerland extends Germany’s wait for win

Germany was still waiting for its first-ever Nations League win after it gave a tired performance and was held to a 1-1 draw by Switzerland on Sunday.

Ilkay Gundogan gave Joachim Loew's side the perfect start with a clinical goal in the 14th minute but Silvan Widmer earned Switzerland a deserved draw just before the hour.

In the end, Germany may have been grateful for the result in the League A Group 4 game as the much livelier host, unbeaten in its last 17 competitive matches at home, created the better chances.

Germany, who also let the lead slip in a 1-1 draw with Spain on Thursday, failed to win any of its four games in the inaugural Nations League two years ago and has drawn its opening two games this time around.

Switzerland has one point after losing its opener to Ukraine.

Germany coach Joachim Loew was left frustrated by his team's failure to capitalise on its early lead.

“We didn't take our chances for a second goal and allowed Switzerland to take control in the second half - in the end I thought a draw was the right result,” he said.

“When you lead 1-0 in two games and don't win either, it's annoying. It's a problem that we are not finishing off games... I doubt that Switzerland would have come back from 2-0 behind.”

Loew stuck with his three-man defence and his side made an early breakthrough.

Matthias Ginter, despite being surrounded by five defenders, laid the ball back to Gundogan who rolled a shot between Yann Sommer and his near post from 20 metres.

Julian Draxler should have added a second shortly afterwards but shot straight at Sommer.

Switzerland was let down by its old failing in front of goal with Haris Seferovic the biggest culprit, mis-kicking from six metres after Djibril Sow's pass found him free.

The Benfica striker also hit the post just before halftime.

Breel Embolo's runs from midfield constantly troubled Germany and he set up the equaliser in 58th minute.

The visitor lost possession in midfield, Embolo burst into the area and laid the ball off to Widmer who scored on his return to the side after a three-year absence.

Granit Xhaka tested Leno with a long-range shot and was just wide with a free-kick as Switzerland threatened a win.