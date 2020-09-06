Football Videos Barcelona will win titles without Messi - Luis Enrique Spain national football team head coach Luis Enrique believes no player is above the club, following the Lionel Messi-FC Barcelona saga. Team Sportstar 06 September, 2020 14:55 IST Team Sportstar 06 September, 2020 14:55 IST Barcelona will win titles without Messi - Luis Enrique Messi: I can't bring myself to take Barcelona to court in transfer row Mixed emotions for Southgate as England sneaks past Iceland Liverpool's Robertson doesn't want Messi 'anywhere near' Manchester City More Videos Time to give de Gea some praise after Germany game: Luis Enrique WATCH: Lovren recalls leaving Liverpool at 'best possible moment' WATCH: Greenwood wants Premier League to continue BLM protest WATCH: Wolves defender Coady would 'panic' against Messi in Premier League Manchester United signs Van de Beek for 39 million euros Messi has to make his own decision on Barcelona exit' - Rakitic Man City's Garcia gives verdict on potential team-mate Messi Koeman gets to work at Barca...without Messi