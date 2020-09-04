Football Videos

Liverpool's Robertson doesn't want Messi 'anywhere near' Manchester City

The thought of coming up against Manchester City's transfer target Lionel Messi in the Premier League on a regular basis has given Liverpool's Andy Robertson nightmares.

04 September, 2020 16:16 IST
