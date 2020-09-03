Football Videos

WATCH: Wolves defender Coady would 'panic' against Messi in Premier League

Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Conor Coady says he'd 'probably panic' if he came up against Lionel Messi in the Premier League.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
03 September, 2020 14:18 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
03 September, 2020 14:18 IST
Lionel Messi
Messi has to make his own decision on Barcelona exit' - Rakitic
Man City's Garcia gives verdict on potential team-mate Messi
Lionel Messi
Koeman gets to work at Barca...without Messi
Mason Greenwood
Mason Greenwood 'honoured' to be an England player
 More Videos
Messi on the move? The Barcelona fans view
Kai Havertz
Kai Havertz: Chelsea's new star?
Kai Havertz
Bosz doesn't expect Havertz to return to Leverkusen training
Barcelona trains without Messi
I need to convince Arsenal players of their own quality - Arteta
100
Messi skips Barcelona's pre-season medical
Blame me for Brewster penalty miss - Jurgen Klopp
Arteta remains positive Aubameyang will sign new Arsenal deal
 Related