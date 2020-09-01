Football Videos

Bosz doesn't expect Havertz to return to Leverkusen training

Bayer Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz says he does not expect Kai Havertz to return to training with the German club as he continues to be linked with a move to Chelsea.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
01 September, 2020 13:20 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
01 September, 2020 13:20 IST
Kai Havertz
Bosz doesn't expect Havertz to return to Leverkusen training
Barcelona trains without Messi
I need to convince Arsenal players of their own quality - Arteta
100
Messi skips Barcelona's pre-season medical
 More Videos
Blame me for Brewster penalty miss - Jurgen Klopp
Arteta remains positive Aubameyang will sign new Arsenal deal
Napoli's New Normal - Fans welcomed back into stadiums
Memphis Depay
Depay 'dreaming of big clubs' but happy at Lyon
Mikel Arteta.
Mikel Arteta would love Messi in the Premier League
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi - a career defined by numbers
Barcelona greats reveal the importance of Lionel Messi
Harry Maguire
Southgate has 'no reason' to doubt on-trial Maguire