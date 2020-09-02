Football Videos

Koeman gets to work at Barca...without Messi

Newly-appointed manager Ronald Koeman has begun his training sessions at Barcelona in the absence of Lionel Messi, who is reportedly seeking a move away from the club.

02 September, 2020 14:02 IST
Lionel Messi
