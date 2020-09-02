Football Videos Mason Greenwood 'honoured' to be an England player Mason Greenwood talks about his maiden call-up to the England national team and how he is keen to play alongside Harry Kane. Team Sportstar 02 September, 2020 13:51 IST Team Sportstar 02 September, 2020 13:51 IST Mason Greenwood 'honoured' to be an England player Messi on the move? The Barcelona fans view Kai Havertz: Chelsea's new star? Bosz doesn't expect Havertz to return to Leverkusen training More Videos Barcelona trains without Messi I need to convince Arsenal players of their own quality - Arteta Messi skips Barcelona's pre-season medical Blame me for Brewster penalty miss - Jurgen Klopp Arteta remains positive Aubameyang will sign new Arsenal deal Napoli's New Normal - Fans welcomed back into stadiums Depay 'dreaming of big clubs' but happy at Lyon Mikel Arteta would love Messi in the Premier League