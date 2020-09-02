Football Videos

Mason Greenwood 'honoured' to be an England player

Mason Greenwood talks about his maiden call-up to the England national team and how he is keen to play alongside Harry Kane.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
02 September, 2020 13:51 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
02 September, 2020 13:51 IST
Mason Greenwood
Mason Greenwood 'honoured' to be an England player
Messi on the move? The Barcelona fans view
Kai Havertz
Kai Havertz: Chelsea's new star?
Kai Havertz
Bosz doesn't expect Havertz to return to Leverkusen training
 More Videos
Barcelona trains without Messi
I need to convince Arsenal players of their own quality - Arteta
100
Messi skips Barcelona's pre-season medical
Blame me for Brewster penalty miss - Jurgen Klopp
Arteta remains positive Aubameyang will sign new Arsenal deal
Napoli's New Normal - Fans welcomed back into stadiums
Memphis Depay
Depay 'dreaming of big clubs' but happy at Lyon
Mikel Arteta.
Mikel Arteta would love Messi in the Premier League