Videos

Messi on the move? The Barcelona fans view

After skipping the pre-season medical tests and Barcelona's first training session of the season, it is more or less certain that Lionel Messi is on the move.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
01 September, 2020 16:10 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
01 September, 2020 16:10 IST
No doors closed to Root - England selector Ed Smith
Messi on the move? The Barcelona fans view
US Open Highlights: Djokovic vs Dzumhur
Kai Havertz
Kai Havertz: Chelsea's new star?
 More Videos
Kai Havertz
Bosz doesn't expect Havertz to return to Leverkusen training
Barcelona trains without Messi
I need to convince Arsenal players of their own quality - Arteta
We stood together as a league: LeBron after Jacob Blake shooting
100
Messi skips Barcelona's pre-season medical
Serena Williams
Serena Williams gunning for 24th Grand Slam
Blame me for Brewster penalty miss - Jurgen Klopp
Arteta remains positive Aubameyang will sign new Arsenal deal
 Related