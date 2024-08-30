MagazineBuy Print

LIVE Transfer Deadline Day breaking news: Ivan Toney on verge of Al Ahli move; Updates on Sancho and Osimhen

Follow the transfer updates from around the world as the summer window slams shut in certain parts of the world today. Sportstar brings you latest developments of the moves as they happen.

Updated : Aug 30, 2024 22:44 IST

Team Sportstar
Jadon Sancho to move to Chelsea on transfer dealine day
Jadon Sancho to move to Chelsea on transfer dealine day | Photo Credit: Reuters
lightbox-info

Jadon Sancho to move to Chelsea on transfer dealine day | Photo Credit: Reuters

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog for the real-time updates of the summer transfer window on the final day, the deadline day, with several players and clubs looking to wrap up transfers for at least the next six months. 

  • August 30, 2024 22:44
    What time does deadline day end?

    Deadline Day 2024: When does the summer transfer window end in major European Leagues and India?

    While top players like Jadon Sancho and Victor Osimhen wait to know if they have a new home for the season, take a look at when the summer transfer window closes across the world.

  • August 30, 2024 22:27
    Elanga is going nowhere!

    Nottingham Forest is rejecting Newcastle United’s bid for Anthony Elanga!

  • August 30, 2024 22:15
    Maxwel Cornet moves on loan to Southampton!

    Maxwel Cornet reportedly moves to Southampton on loan from West Ham United.

  • August 30, 2024 22:05
    Update on Sancho!

    According to reports Sancho has agreed on personal terms with Chelsea and the ball is now in Manchester United’s court!

  • August 30, 2024 22:01
    In case you missed it!
  • August 30, 2024 21:56
    Bundesliga market is closed!!!!!

    No more transfers in Germany as the Bundesliga transfer market comes to a close!

  • August 30, 2024 21:39
    Lo Celso moves back to La Liga!

    Lo Celso completes move to Real Betis from Tottenham Hotspur!

  • August 30, 2024 21:33
    A sombre window for La Liga so far!

    La Liga is on course to be the lowest spender among the big five — it entered the final week at just under $600 million.

  • August 30, 2024 21:24
    Aston Villa confirms Enzo Barrenechea love move!
  • August 30, 2024 21:19
    Tomas Palacios signs for Inter Milan

    Deal completed!

    Tomas Palacios has completed move to Serie A champion Inter Milan!

  • August 30, 2024 21:17
    Bayern’s done for this summer...

    Bayern Munich has ruled out signing any more players in the transfer window. The Bavarian powerhouse spent about 100 million euros ($110 million) combined for Portugal midfielder João Palhinha and forward Michael Olise.

  • August 30, 2024 21:13
    Wolves reaches agreement with Ajax over Carlos Forbs!

    Wolves has reached an agreement with Ajax to sign Carlos Forbs, a 20-year-old winger on a loan + option to buy next summer.

  • August 30, 2024 21:11
    Did you know?

    The Saudi Pro League has until Monday to lure players and complete remaining deals!

  • August 30, 2024 21:06
    Juan Bernat out on loan from PSG!

    Left-back Juan Bernat leaves PSG on loan, joins La Liga’s Villarreal!

  • August 30, 2024 21:04
    Ivan Toney undergoes Al Ahli medical!

    Al Ahli is reportedly working on documents to complete Ivan Toney deal with Brentford. Toney has also completed the main part of his medical.

  • August 30, 2024 21:02
    Fiorentina almost nabs Gosens!

    According to reports Fiorentina has reached full agreement with Union Berlin to sign Robin Gosens!

  • August 30, 2024 21:01
    What has gone down so far...

    Transfer Deadline Day Highlights: Man United transfer news, Liverpool transfers, Updates

    Follow the transfer updates from around the world as the summer window slams shut in certain parts of the world today. Sportstar brings you latest developments of the moves as they happen.

  • August 30, 2024 21:00
    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the final few hours remaining in the the 2024 summer transfer window. Watch this space as we bring you all the transfer rumours and completed deals on DEADLINE DAY!!!

