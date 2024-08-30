LIVE Transfer Deadline Day breaking news: Ivan Toney on verge of Al Ahli move; Updates on Sancho and Osimhen

- August 30, 2024 22:44What time does deadline day end?
- August 30, 2024 22:27Elanga is going nowhere!
Nottingham Forest is rejecting Newcastle United’s bid for Anthony Elanga!
- August 30, 2024 22:15Maxwel Cornet moves on loan to Southampton!
Maxwel Cornet reportedly moves to Southampton on loan from West Ham United.
- August 30, 2024 22:05Update on Sancho!
According to reports Sancho has agreed on personal terms with Chelsea and the ball is now in Manchester United’s court!
- August 30, 2024 22:01In case you missed it!
- August 30, 2024 21:56Bundesliga market is closed!!!!!
No more transfers in Germany as the Bundesliga transfer market comes to a close!
- August 30, 2024 21:39Lo Celso moves back to La Liga!
Lo Celso completes move to Real Betis from Tottenham Hotspur!
- August 30, 2024 21:33A sombre window for La Liga so far!
La Liga is on course to be the lowest spender among the big five — it entered the final week at just under $600 million.
- August 30, 2024 21:24Aston Villa confirms Enzo Barrenechea love move!
- August 30, 2024 21:19Tomas Palacios signs for Inter Milan
Deal completed!
Tomas Palacios has completed move to Serie A champion Inter Milan!
- August 30, 2024 21:17Bayern’s done for this summer...
Bayern Munich has ruled out signing any more players in the transfer window. The Bavarian powerhouse spent about 100 million euros ($110 million) combined for Portugal midfielder João Palhinha and forward Michael Olise.
- August 30, 2024 21:13Wolves reaches agreement with Ajax over Carlos Forbs!
Wolves has reached an agreement with Ajax to sign Carlos Forbs, a 20-year-old winger on a loan + option to buy next summer.
- August 30, 2024 21:11Did you know?
The Saudi Pro League has until Monday to lure players and complete remaining deals!
- August 30, 2024 21:06Juan Bernat out on loan from PSG!
Left-back Juan Bernat leaves PSG on loan, joins La Liga’s Villarreal!
- August 30, 2024 21:04Ivan Toney undergoes Al Ahli medical!
Al Ahli is reportedly working on documents to complete Ivan Toney deal with Brentford. Toney has also completed the main part of his medical.
- August 30, 2024 21:02Fiorentina almost nabs Gosens!
According to reports Fiorentina has reached full agreement with Union Berlin to sign Robin Gosens!
- August 30, 2024 21:01What has gone down so far...
- August 30, 2024 21:00Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the final few hours remaining in the the 2024 summer transfer window. Watch this space as we bring you all the transfer rumours and completed deals on DEADLINE DAY!!!
