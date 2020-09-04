Football Videos

Time to give de Gea some praise after Germany game: Luis Enrique

Spain head coach Luis Enrique is positive about his goalkeeper after criticism of his performances for Manchester United.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
04 September, 2020 15:25 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
04 September, 2020 15:25 IST
WATCH: Lovren recalls leaving Liverpool at 'best possible moment'
WATCH: Greenwood wants Premier League to continue BLM protest
WATCH: Wolves defender Coady would 'panic' against Messi in Premier League
Donny van de Beek
Manchester United signs Van de Beek for 39 million euros
 More Videos
Lionel Messi
Messi has to make his own decision on Barcelona exit' - Rakitic
Man City's Garcia gives verdict on potential team-mate Messi
Lionel Messi
Koeman gets to work at Barca...without Messi
Mason Greenwood
Mason Greenwood 'honoured' to be an England player
Messi on the move? The Barcelona fans view
Kai Havertz
Kai Havertz: Chelsea's new star?
Kai Havertz
Bosz doesn't expect Havertz to return to Leverkusen training
Barcelona trains without Messi