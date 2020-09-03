Football Manchester United signs Van de Beek for 39 million euros Manchester United has signed midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax Amsterdam on a five-year contract. Team Sportstar 03 September, 2020 14:14 IST Team Sportstar 03 September, 2020 14:14 IST WATCH: Wolves defender Coady would 'panic' against Messi in Premier League Manchester United signs Van de Beek for 39 million euros Messi has to make his own decision on Barcelona exit' - Rakitic Man City's Garcia gives verdict on potential team-mate Messi More Videos Koeman gets to work at Barca...without Messi Mason Greenwood 'honoured' to be an England player Messi on the move? The Barcelona fans view Kai Havertz: Chelsea's new star? Bosz doesn't expect Havertz to return to Leverkusen training Barcelona trains without Messi I need to convince Arsenal players of their own quality - Arteta Messi skips Barcelona's pre-season medical