Football Videos Messi: I can't bring myself to take Barcelona to court in transfer row Despite his insistence, Lionel Messi was told he can't leave FC Barcelona and the Argentine football superstar says he would never take the La Liga club to court. Team Sportstar 06 September, 2020 14:03 IST Team Sportstar 06 September, 2020 14:03 IST Mixed emotions for Southgate as England sneaks past Iceland Liverpool's Robertson doesn't want Messi 'anywhere near' Manchester City Time to give de Gea some praise after Germany game: Luis Enrique WATCH: Lovren recalls leaving Liverpool at 'best possible moment' More Videos WATCH: Greenwood wants Premier League to continue BLM protest WATCH: Wolves defender Coady would 'panic' against Messi in Premier League Manchester United signs Van de Beek for 39 million euros Messi has to make his own decision on Barcelona exit' - Rakitic Man City's Garcia gives verdict on potential team-mate Messi Koeman gets to work at Barca...without Messi Mason Greenwood 'honoured' to be an England player Messi on the move? The Barcelona fans view