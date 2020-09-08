Football Football France’s Kylian Mbappe tests positive for COVID-19 Mbappe will miss this week’s Nations League international against Croatia. Reuters PARIS 08 September, 2020 09:54 IST Kylian Mbappe scored the winning goal in France's 1-0 win over Sweden in Stockholm, Sweden, on September 5. - AP Reuters PARIS 08 September, 2020 09:54 IST France forward Kylian Mbappe has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and will miss this week’s Nations League international against Croatia, the French football federation (FFF) said on Monday.“Given that the result of his COVID-19 test carried out by UEFA on Monday morning showed up as positive, he was removed from the rest of the squad after the results came through following training, and then returned to his home later in the evening,” the French football body said on its website.Mbappe, a star of France’s 2018 World Cup victory, scored the winner on Saturday as France beat Sweden 1-0.The 21-year old is also the latest member of the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) team to test positive for COVID-19, with Brazilian international Neymar also reported by French media as having tested positive for the virus.France plays Croatia at Paris’ Stade de France on Tuesday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos