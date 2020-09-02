Football Football Neymar, Di Maria test positive for Covid-19: report PSG stars Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes and Neymar have tested positive for Coronavirus, according to a report by L'Equipe. Team Sportstar 02 September, 2020 20:32 IST PSG’s Ángel Di Maria and Neymar have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 02 September, 2020 20:32 IST PSG stars Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes and Neymar have tested positive for Coronavirus, according to a report by L'Equipe.Earlier, Paris Saint-Germain had announced - without revealing their identities - on Twitter that three players had tested positive for COVID-19.“Three Paris Saint-Germain players have confirmed positive Sars CoV2 tests and are subject to the appropriate health protocol,” the club said in a statement.“All of the players and coaching staff will continue to undergo tests in the coming days.”READ: Two PSG players test positive for COVID-19The French champion on Monday had said two of its players had tested positive for the virus and gone into quarantine. Although the Ligue 1 season has kicked off, PSG is yet to begin its campaign as it has been given a break following its run to last month's Champions League final, where it was beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos