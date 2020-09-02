Neymar, Di Maria test positive for Covid-19: report

PSG stars Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes and Neymar have tested positive for Coronavirus, according to a report by L'Equipe.

Earlier, Paris Saint-Germain had announced - without revealing their identities - on Twitter that three players had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Three Paris Saint-Germain players have confirmed positive Sars CoV2 tests and are subject to the appropriate health protocol,” the club said in a statement.

“All of the players and coaching staff will continue to undergo tests in the coming days.”

The French champion on Monday had said two of its players had tested positive for the virus and gone into quarantine. Although the Ligue 1 season has kicked off, PSG is yet to begin its campaign as it has been given a break following its run to last month's Champions League final, where it was beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich.