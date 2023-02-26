Indian Open: Marcel Siem scripts thrilling one-stroke win over Yannik Paul; Indians fade away

In the eventual analysis, the difference between waiting for things to happen and making them happen separated champion Marcel Siem and his German compatriot Yannik Paul.

On a bright Sunday afternoon, pony-tailed Siem’s panache proved more rewarding than Paul’s patience as he did the needful to claim the winner’s share of 340,000 USD in the 2 million USD Hero Indian Open at the DLF Golf and Country Club here.

Trailing by a shot to Paul at the start of the final round, Siem went about his job sporting a flashy, colourful, attention-grabbing shirt. But his refreshing, aggressive approach won him more admirers from a large gallery that followed the leader’s group.

For the record, 42-year-old Siem carded a four-under 68 for a winning aggregate of 274. His card included five birdies and a bogey against overnight leader 28-year-old Yannik Paul’s bogey-free 70.

Siem’s fifth Tour victory - first in eight years and 116 days - in 502 starts earned him playing rights for three years, including the current season, on the DP World Tour.

After Siem caught up with Paul at 11-under after a fourth-hole birdie and two moved to 12-under after birdies on the par-5 eighth hole, Siem took the lead on the 10th and doubled it on the 11th hole.

But more drama followed on the 13th hole where Siem bogeyed and Paul birdied. This two-shot swing meant the players were tied at -13.

Undeterred, Siem came up with a brilliant approach shot on the 15th hole and sank a 15-foot birdie to nose ahead at -14.

On the par-five final hole, Siem’s second shot almost found the greenside water hazard. Relieved to find the ball on a thick coat of grass, Siem unleashed his third shot that just about cleared the water body guarding the green. That left him with two putts for par.

In the meantime, Paul reached the green with his third shot and left himself a tricky birdie-putt needed to force a playoff.

Siem left his first-putt short, and Paul missed his birdie-putt from about eight feet. In a putt-and-win situation, Siem held his nerves to putt from four feet and emerged as the first German to win the Indian Open.

“It’s a second kickstart for my career,” said Siem and continued, “this triumph should be right up there. Two years ago, I was not sure if I would ever play on the European Tour, and here I am, a champion on the Tour again.”

Among the Indians, Shubhankar Sharma and Veer Ahlawat aggregated 4-under 284 to share the 13th spot with three others. Angad Cheema, looking good for a top-10 finish, finished with a quadruple-bogey on the final hole to tumble to joint-20th place.