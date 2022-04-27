Lahiri looking forward to Mexico Open, Atwal to feature as well

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri will return to action on the PGA Tour after a week when he tees up at the inaugural Mexico Open at the Vidanta Vallarta.

Lahiri, who came agonisingly close to winning the Players Championship last month, moved back into top-100 of the world rankings.

Giving Lahiri company at the Mexico Open will be Arjun Atwal, his friend, and the only Indian to have won on the PGA Tour, but back in 2010.

Atwal played last week at Zurich Classic, which was his first event on the Tour this season since the Bermuda Championship. Playing with Lucas Herbert of Australia, Atwal missed the cut as Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele won the event.

A factor that may work out in the favour of Lahiri is that the course has paspalum fairways and greens and Lahiri has done well on them and in the past he has performed well in Mexico at Mayakoba, where he was once T-10.

The 34-year-old Lahiri once led by four shots at the PGA Tour’s CIMB Classic in 2016 but finished third. That event was held on a course with similar paspalum fairways and greens. He won the Malaysian Open on a similar turf.

Lahiri has played 15 events this season starting from Fall and made the cut in eight and missed seven. His best was runner-up at Players and he was also T-13 at Texas Open. He is 58th on the FedExCup standings and 85th in the world rankings.

His last worldwide win was the Hero Indian Open in India in 2015 and since then he had some runner-up finishes but not won on the PGA Tour, where he has been playing since 2016.

The field this week will consist of 153 players, including a record 10 Mexican golfers in the field, including Carlos Ortiz.

The notable stars lined up this week include former World No. 1 Jon Rahm, former Masters winner Patrick Reed, Tony Finau, Abraham Ancer, Kevin Na and former US Open winner Gary Woodland.