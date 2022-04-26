April 26: Indian sports news wrap of the day

SHOOTING - Udhayveer edges twin brother in National Selection Trials

Udhayveer Sidhu shot 581 and beat his twin brother Vijayveer Sidhu by five points in taking the top position of the 25-metre standard pistol event in the National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Tuesday.



Udit Joshi also shot 576 but was pushed to the third spot owing to a lower number of inner-10s.



The three also took the top slots in the junior section.



In the junior women’s event, Tejaswani beat Rhythm Sangwan by three points to emerge as the best.

The results:



25m standard pistol:



Men: 1. Udhayveer Sidhu 581; 2. Vijayveer Sidhu 576; 3. Udit Joshi 576.



Juniors: 1. Udhayveer Sidhu 581; 2. Vijayveer Sidhu 576; 3. Udit Joshi 576.



Junior women: 1. Tejaswani 567; 2. Rhythm Sangwan 564; 3. Niveditha Nair 561.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

TENNIS - India loses to Japan in Asia-Oceania World Junior league stage

India ran second seed Japan close before tumbling to a 1-2 defeat in the league stage of the Asia-Oceania World Junior Tennis under-14 boys tournament at the DLTA Complex on Tuesday.



Tanussh Ghildyal infused hope in the Indian camp by beating one of the best talent on view, Ryo Tabata 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the second singles.



Aditya Mor had given a good account of himself earlier, even though he was beaten 6-2, 7-6(3) by Ren Matsumura.



In the decisive doubles, Aditya Mor and Arnav Paparkar fought brilliantly against the high quality combination of Matsumura and Tabata, but missed their chances at crucial stages in bowing to a straight set loss. The Indian duo had fought back from being down 1-4 in the second set, and was in the driver’s seat at 4-4, 40-0 on serve,

before crashing to defeat.



India has to win its last league match against Jordan, so as to qualify as the second best team from the group for the quarterfinals. If it accomplishes the task, it will meet one of the group toppers. If anything, the ability of the Indian players against quality opposition has triggered fresh optimism.



The top four teams qualify for the World Group competition.



The results:



Group-A: Australia bt Lebanon 3-0; Korea bt Syria 3-0.



Group-B: Japan bt India 2-1 (Ren Matsumura bt Aditya Mor 6-2, 7-6(3); Ryo Tabata lost to Tanussh Ghildyal 6-3, 4-6, 4-6; Matsumura & Tabata bt Aditya Mor & Arnav Paparkar 7-5, 6-4); Jordan bt Uzbekistan 3-0 (Amir Jber bt Akhmadjon Toshmukhamedov 6-3, 0-6, 7-5; Malek El-Qurneh bt Abdurakhmon Khojiboev 6-1, 7-5; Malek & Amir bt Sukhrob Saidov &

Akhmadjon 6-7(1), 6-4, [10-8]).



Group-C: Thailand bt Malaysia 3-0; Hong Kong bt Iran 3-0.



Group-D: Kazakhstan bt Sri Lanka 3-0; Indonesia bt Pakistan 3-0.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

GOLF - Madappa, Ahlawat share men’s lead; Hitaashee leads women at Asian Games golf trials

Viraj Madappa and Veer Ahlawat, two of India’s most promising young talented stars, shared the lead after a superb start in the Asian Games Golf trials on Tuesday.

The duo shot 6-under 66 each for a two-shot lead over three others. As the first round produced an intense battle, two shots behind the leading duo are the in-form Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Rashid Khan, and amateur Milind Soni, who carded 68 each.

Among women, the Bakshi sisters, Hitaashee led the field with 68 and Jahanvi, carded 69, which included a hole-in-one.

Avani Prashanth, an amateur with multiple wins on the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, was lying tied-third alongside Seher Atwal, Gaurika Bishnoi and amateur Kriti Chowhan.

READ | Hataoka wins title in Los Angeles, Aditi exits halfway

A four-man team for men’s section and a three-member team for women’s section will be chosen for the Asian Games due to be held in China later this year. The Indian Golf Union has worked out a selection system by which two men and two women have been selected based on their world ranking.

Two-time Olympian Anirban Lahiri, and Shubhankar Sharma have been given a berth each while Aditi Ashok, also a two-time Olympian and fourth in Tokyo Olympics, and Tvesa Malik have already been picked for women’s team.

As five players are within two shots of each other, another three Khalin Joshi, Kshitij Naved Kaul and Karandeep Kochhar are at 69 each and Tokyo Olympics qualifier Udayan Mane carded 71.

- PTI